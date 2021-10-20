4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Achieves Market Cap of $1.99 Million (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.99 million and $41,421.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00040649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.00192582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00093628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

