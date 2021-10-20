4,500 Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Bought by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,726,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $6,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

