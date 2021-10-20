$43.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $43.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.33 billion and the lowest is $43.56 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $37.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year sales of $190.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.47 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $213.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $193.76 billion to $222.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microsoft.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.51.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918,053. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $309.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microsoft (MSFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.