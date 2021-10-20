$415.88 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report sales of $415.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.47 million to $437.28 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

