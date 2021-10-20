$4.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will report $4.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.17 and the lowest is $4.09. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ AAWW traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 329,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,077. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 164,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

