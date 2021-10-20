3i Group (LON:III) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on the stock.

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.73. 3i Group has a twelve month low of GBX 946.60 ($12.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64).

In other news, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders purchased a total of 1,181 shares of company stock worth $1,532,791 over the last ninety days.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

