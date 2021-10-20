3,965 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 10.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 50.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $170.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,632 shares of company stock worth $205,846,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

