$36.39 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $36.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $36.68 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $48.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $150.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $151.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.00 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $159.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. 116,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,468. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16. The firm has a market cap of $985.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.06%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.