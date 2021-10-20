$357.01 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce sales of $357.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.59 million and the lowest is $346.43 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

GRBK stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 209,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,284. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,138 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

