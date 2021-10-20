35,399 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after buying an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 588.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 909,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.29. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

