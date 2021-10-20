$35.38 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $35.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.23 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

