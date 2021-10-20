3,122 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

