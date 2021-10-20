$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.69 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

