2,928 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 143.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $485,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.