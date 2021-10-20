25,223 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Purchased by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition by 3.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of CAHC remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,383,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.80.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

