24,993 Shares in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 3,554.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 871,897 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,071,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 459,769 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $9,217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 336,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 112,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BRBS opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

