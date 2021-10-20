24,491 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Purchased by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $966,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Shares of KAII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

