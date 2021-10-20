23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 3.8%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 8.76 and last traded at 8.86. Approximately 35,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,323,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.21.

ME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

