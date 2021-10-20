2,277,000 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,277,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TASK. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.