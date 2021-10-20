$214.95 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $214.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.97 million to $216.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $147.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $807.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 633,557 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,051. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,351,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 41,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

