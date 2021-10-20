2,038,507 Shares in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

