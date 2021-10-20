20,000 Shares in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29.

