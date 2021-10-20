$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

