$2.63 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $7.08. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $27.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,644,090,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.07. 1,041,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,668. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

