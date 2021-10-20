$2.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.58. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $11.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.30. 47,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

