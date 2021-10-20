$2.18 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $2.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of DRRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 213,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,051. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $261.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 464,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

