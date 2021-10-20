$198.87 Million in Sales Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report sales of $198.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $201.80 million. Life Storage reported sales of $156.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $756.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.65 million to $767.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $844.48 million, with estimates ranging from $815.50 million to $885.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $125.91. 1,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $129.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 86.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 83.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 63.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

