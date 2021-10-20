19,295 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

