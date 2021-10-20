177,625 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.64 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.