$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to report $17.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year sales of $70.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $18.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

