1,640 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Bought by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 253,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $259.89 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.49.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

