150,300 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.35% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

OEPW remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Wednesday. 78 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.