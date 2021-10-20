14,190 Shares in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of RXN opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.23 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

In other Rexnord news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.