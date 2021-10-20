13D Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

13D Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for about 2.6% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Autoliv worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 10.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. 8,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $108.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

