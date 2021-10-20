13D Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises 4.4% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The Howard Hughes worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.