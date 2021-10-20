1,376 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Boit C F David

Boit C F David bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $24.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,840.17. 28,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

