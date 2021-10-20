1,372 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $340.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,852,535. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $959.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock worth $829,047,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

