11,800 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,543. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

