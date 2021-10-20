102,052 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Acquired by Bloom Tree Partners LLC

Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the second quarter worth $212,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 63,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,274. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

