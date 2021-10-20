$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Arconic’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arconic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arconic by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arconic by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 553,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Arconic has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

