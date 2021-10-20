$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of ULTA traded down $43.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $414.98.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

