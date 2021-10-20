$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

HRC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.70. 568,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

