$1.42 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.53. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.37. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

