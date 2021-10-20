$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post sales of $1.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

RETA traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. 285,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

