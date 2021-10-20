$1.17 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. Banner reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR stock opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.