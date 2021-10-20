$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NYSE:BDC opened at $60.63 on Friday. Belden has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

