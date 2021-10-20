$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.33. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $117.22 and a 12-month high of $197.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

