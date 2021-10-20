-$1.05 EPS Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,237. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.