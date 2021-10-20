$0.95 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,720. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.