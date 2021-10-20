$0.57 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

NYSE:HEI traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 241,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 35.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in HEICO by 7.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 28.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.